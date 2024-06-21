Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 433 ($5.50) and last traded at GBX 440.50 ($5.60). Approximately 252,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 443,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445 ($5.65).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.10) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,956.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 446.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 419.27.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sustainable Building Solutions, Water Management Solutions, and Climate Management Solutions.

