Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.19

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.19 and traded as high as $11.51. Glencore shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 291,469 shares trading hands.

Glencore Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Glencore Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

