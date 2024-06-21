Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.21. Global Acquisitions shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 4,600 shares changing hands.

Global Acquisitions Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38.

Global Acquisitions Company Profile

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the operation of a golf center. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021.

