Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Trading Up 2.1%

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15. 20,069 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 9,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Global X Solar ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 million, a P/E ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Solar ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Solar ETF stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.73% of Global X Solar ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Solar ETF Company Profile

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

