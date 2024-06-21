GMS (NYSE:GMS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GMS Trading Down 6.1 %

GMS opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.72. GMS has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

