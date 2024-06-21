Gold X Mining (CVE:GLDX) Trading 1.4% Higher

Gold X Mining Corp. (CVE:GLDX – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.62 and last traded at C$3.61. 99,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 142,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.

The company has a market capitalization of C$191.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.61.

Gold X Mining Corp., a Canadian junior mining company, engages in developing the Toroparu Gold Project in Guyana, South America. Its Toroparu project comprises 100% owned Upper Puruni Concession, which covers an area of 53,844 hectares located in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region of Western Guyana. The company also holds Chicharron Project located in the Segovia mining title.

