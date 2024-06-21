Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:GSF)

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LON GSF opened at GBX 66.12 ($0.84) on Friday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 58.80 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 102.40 ($1.30). The stock has a market cap of £333.95 million, a PE ratio of 736.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.28.

Get Gore Street Energy Storage Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

In other news, insider Lisa Scenna bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £22,050 ($28,017.79). 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.08) price objective on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

(Get Free Report)

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.