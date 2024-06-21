Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Shares Up 0.2%

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.85. 2,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 34,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $441.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Company Profile

The Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by reweighting the components of the S&P 500 Index based on proprietary fundamental research. GSPY was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Gotham.

