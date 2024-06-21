Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $5.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.07.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

GRAB opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 0.82. Grab has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.48 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grab will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

