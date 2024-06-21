Graham (NYSE:GHM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.44

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.44 and traded as high as $29.92. Graham shares last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 65,085 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $312.95 million, a P/E ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Graham in the 1st quarter worth $1,118,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 8,163.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 1,640.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 139,472 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Graham by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

