Shares of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 22.31 and last traded at 22.53. Approximately 55,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 126,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at 23.05.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is 22.28 and its 200 day moving average is 19.91.

About Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund

(Get Free Report)

crossword cybersecurity is a technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector. we work with research intensive european university partners to identify promising cyber security intellectual property (“ip”​) from research that our industry partners tell us meet emerging real-world challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.