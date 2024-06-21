Greenridge Global Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Greenridge Global reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of China Yuchai International in a report issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for China Yuchai International’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Yuchai International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

China Yuchai International Stock Up 0.1 %

CYD opened at $9.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in China Yuchai International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,108,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,429,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the first quarter valued at $175,000.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

