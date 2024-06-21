GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC decreased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,922 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in GSK by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in GSK by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 89,089 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $1,129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in GSK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $7,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $40.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3762 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.