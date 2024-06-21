Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.82.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HASI

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,618,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 713,519 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $106,881,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,883,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,948,000 after acquiring an additional 583,665 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,553,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,928,000 after acquiring an additional 117,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,517,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,866,000 after acquiring an additional 64,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HASI opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.61. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.