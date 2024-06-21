Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Shares Up 0.6%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.58. 29,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 14,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.
Harbor Diversified Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.61.
About Harbor Diversified
Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Harbor Diversified
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Dell and Super Micro Computer: Musk’s Favorite AI Hardware Stocks
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Top 3 Home Builder Stocks: Key Insights into the Housing Market
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Ready for Another Run?
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.