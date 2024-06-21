Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Shares Up 0.6%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.58. 29,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 14,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Harbor Diversified Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

About Harbor Diversified

(Get Free Report)

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.