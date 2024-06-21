Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,342 ($17.05) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.
HL has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.37) to GBX 1,250 ($15.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.80) to GBX 825 ($10.48) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,035 ($13.15) to GBX 1,140 ($14.49) in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,008.83 ($12.82).
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.
