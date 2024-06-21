Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

HL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.80) to GBX 825 ($10.48) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,035 ($13.15) to GBX 1,140 ($14.49) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.37) to GBX 1,250 ($15.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,148 ($14.59) to GBX 1,342 ($17.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,008.83 ($12.82).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HL

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,134 ($14.41) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 676.40 ($8.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,151 ($14.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,671.01, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 908.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 801.49.

(Get Free Report)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.