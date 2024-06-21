Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.24 and last traded at $74.24. 710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.42.

Hashdex Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56.

About Hashdex Bitcoin ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (DEFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund tracks an index that provides the average of the closing settlement prices for the front month bitcoin futures contracts listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hashdex Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hashdex Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.