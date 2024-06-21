Head to Head Contrast: Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) versus Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY)

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Kenvue pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Natura &Co pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Kenvue pays out 102.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Kenvue and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue 9.63% 21.06% 8.40% Natura &Co 10.29% -6.89% -3.48%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 1 7 6 0 2.36 Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kenvue and Natura &Co, as provided by MarketBeat.

Kenvue currently has a consensus price target of $23.09, indicating a potential upside of 22.56%. Given Kenvue’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kenvue is more favorable than Natura &Co.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Kenvue shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kenvue shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kenvue and Natura &Co’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue $15.49 billion 2.33 $1.66 billion $0.78 24.15 Natura &Co $5.36 billion 0.70 $595.64 million N/A N/A

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than Natura &Co.

Summary

Kenvue beats Natura &Co on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair, sun, and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, Dr.Ci:Labo, Le Petit Marseillais, Lubriderm, Rogaine, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, wound, and other care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree, o.b., tampons, Carefree, and Desitin Diaper Rash brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

About Natura &Co

(Get Free Report)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments. It markets its products under the Natura and Avon brand names through e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.