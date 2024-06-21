Head to Head Survey: Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) vs. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A SoFi Technologies -8.21% 1.10% 0.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and SoFi Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $450,000.00 155.17 -$9.36 million N/A N/A SoFi Technologies $2.12 billion 3.15 -$300.74 million ($0.31) -20.39

Analyst Recommendations

Mercurity Fintech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoFi Technologies.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mercurity Fintech and SoFi Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A SoFi Technologies 3 10 5 0 2.11

SoFi Technologies has a consensus price target of $9.08, indicating a potential upside of 43.72%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats Mercurity Fintech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services. The company also operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institution; and Technisys, a cloud-native digital and core banking platform with financial services customers. In addition, it provides SoFi Money offers checking and savings accounts, debit cards, and cash management products; and SoFi Invest, a mobile-first investment platform that provides access to trading and advisory solutions, such as investing and robo-advisory. Further, the company offers SoFi Credit Card that provides cash backs on every purchase; Sofi Relay, a personal finance management product that allows to track all of their financial accounts comprising credit score and spending behaviors; SoFi Protect, which offers insurance product; SoFi Travel, an application that manages travel search and booking experience; SoFi At Work provides financial benefits to employees, including student loan payments made on their employees' behalf; Lantern Credit, a financial services marketplace platform for seeking alternative products and provide product comparisons; and other lending as a service that offers pre-qualified borrower referrals and sells loans to third-party partner. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco, California.

