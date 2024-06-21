Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 384,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 314,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Healthcare Triangle Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

Get Healthcare Triangle alerts:

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 307.58%.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.