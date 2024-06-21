Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.65

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and traded as high as $17.83. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 6,782 shares traded.
Héroux-Devtek Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55.
Héroux-Devtek Company Profile
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
