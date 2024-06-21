High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.45

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.45 and traded as high as C$13.34. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.31, with a volume of 8,400 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The stock has a market cap of C$437.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.45.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$407.59 million. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.7705803 EPS for the current year.

High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.