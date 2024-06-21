HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.16

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.16 and traded as low as $21.10. HMN Financial shares last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 5,312 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HMN Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.19.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from HMN Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of HMN Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of HMN Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 204,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 323,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, money market, individual retirement, and certificate accounts.

