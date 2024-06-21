Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 21.1% during the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.5% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $177.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $182.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

