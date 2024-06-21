Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HON opened at $214.14 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $215.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.73.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

