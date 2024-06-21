Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Andrew Livingston Purchases 17 Shares of Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston bought 17 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 877 ($11.14) per share, for a total transaction of £149.09 ($189.44).

Howden Joinery Group Trading Up 1.6 %

LON HWDN opened at GBX 895.50 ($11.38) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 605 ($7.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 937 ($11.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,946.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 890.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 842.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.69) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.99) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.51) to GBX 680 ($8.64) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($12.83) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($11.82) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 873.33 ($11.10).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

