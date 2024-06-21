IGM Financial Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.41 (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4112 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
IGM Financial Price Performance
IGIFF stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. IGM Financial has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $31.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23.
IGM Financial Company Profile
