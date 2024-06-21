IGM Financial Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.41 (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4112 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

IGIFF stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. IGM Financial has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $31.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

