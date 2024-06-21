IMI (LON:IMI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,742.86

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,742.86 ($22.15) and traded as high as GBX 1,806 ($22.95). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,789 ($22.73), with a volume of 322,711 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.78) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($27.32) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
In other news, insider Roy Twite sold 57,067 shares of IMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,819 ($23.11), for a total value of £1,038,048.73 ($1,318,994.57). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20 shares of company stock worth $36,766. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.
