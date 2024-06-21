Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $85.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

IMO opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.45. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4377 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 938.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.