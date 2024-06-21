Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.73.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3,010.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after acquiring an additional 204,481 shares in the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $1,693,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 75,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 56,394 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 23,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

