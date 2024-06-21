Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.73

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.73 and traded as high as C$10.65. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$10.59, with a volume of 221,364 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.06.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Innergex Renewable Energy last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.11). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of C$242.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$240.80 million. Research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.0799919 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -56.25%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

