Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.03

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.03 and traded as high as $14.00. Innodata shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 370,511 shares traded.

INOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Innodata in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Innodata from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $386.44 million, a P/E ratio of 224.00 and a beta of 2.22.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innodata Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 359.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 110,978 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 130,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Innodata by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

