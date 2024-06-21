Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $218.20

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$218.20 and traded as high as C$221.15. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$220.29, with a volume of 328,285 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$264.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$247.30.

Intact Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$225.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$218.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 14.6728435 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80. In related news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total value of C$2,295,607.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,377,706. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

