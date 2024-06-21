Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

INTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91. Intapp has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.18 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intapp

In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $176,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,934,297.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,934,297.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,494.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,724 shares of company stock worth $1,923,651 in the last three months. 36.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 88.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 30.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 41.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 40,444 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 81,400.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

