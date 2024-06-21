International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

International Personal Finance Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IPF opened at GBX 124 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £280.93 million, a P/E ratio of 620.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30. International Personal Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 99.20 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.50 ($1.71). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 381,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.39), for a total value of £416,041.01 ($528,641.69). Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.

Featured Stories

