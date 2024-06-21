Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,638.22

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,638.22 ($58.94) and traded as high as GBX 4,804 ($61.04). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 4,742 ($60.25), with a volume of 222,620 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($66.07) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($62.26) to GBX 5,400 ($68.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($76.24) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,331 ($67.74).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,897.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,639.50. The firm has a market cap of £7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,608.70, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

