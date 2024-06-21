Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 66.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,679,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $99,567.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $432.55 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $437.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.36. The stock has a market cap of $153.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

