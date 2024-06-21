Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 153,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PZA stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

