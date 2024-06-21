Invesco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 21,217 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,280% compared to the average daily volume of 1,537 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

IVZ stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. Invesco has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,713,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Invesco by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 107,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 57,476 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $11,830,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $1,166,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

