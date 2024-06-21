Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) & Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF) Head to Head Comparison

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) and Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iris Energy and Tokens.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $75.51 million 26.98 -$171.87 million N/A N/A Tokens.com $740,000.00 17.31 -$10.14 million -0.01 -10.59

Tokens.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iris Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

41.1% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Iris Energy and Tokens.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 0 4 1 3.20 Tokens.com 0 1 0 0 2.00

Iris Energy presently has a consensus target price of $14.92, indicating a potential upside of 7.31%. Given Iris Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Tokens.com.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and Tokens.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A Tokens.com -454.36% -40.05% -36.93%

Summary

Iris Energy beats Tokens.com on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

