iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $42.24 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $42.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.