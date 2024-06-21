iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Cut by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 663,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,672,000 after buying an additional 277,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 57,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IEFA opened at $72.84 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $114.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average is $71.94.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

