iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,545.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,246 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after acquiring an additional 119,472 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 53,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 100,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $78.75 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $82.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.