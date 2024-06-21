iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.06. 50,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 47,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0698 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTL Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

