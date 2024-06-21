iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

