iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IBRN) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IBRN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.97 and last traded at $23.00. 982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. The company has a market cap of $3.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF Company Profile

The iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (IBRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that provides global equity exposure to companies that are positioned to benefit from neuroscience advancements. The index may hold securities from large- to small-cap.

