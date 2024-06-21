iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $83.70 and last traded at $83.70. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.85.
iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58.
iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3439 per share. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from iShares USD Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.
iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (USBF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock USD Bond Factor index. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated Treasurys, securitized fixed income instruments, and high yield or investment grade corporate bonds. The index uses a proprietary factor model that selects bonds based on macroeconomic, quality, and value style factors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares USD Bond Factor ETF
- Trading Halts Explained
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.