iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $83.70 and last traded at $83.70. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.85.

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58.

Get iShares USD Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3439 per share. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from iShares USD Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (USBF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock USD Bond Factor index. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated Treasurys, securitized fixed income instruments, and high yield or investment grade corporate bonds. The index uses a proprietary factor model that selects bonds based on macroeconomic, quality, and value style factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.