Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Director Peter Meredith Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) Director Peter Meredith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.55, for a total transaction of C$12,285.00.
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance
Shares of IVN stock opened at C$17.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 0.42. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$9.89 and a 1 year high of C$21.32. The firm has a market cap of C$22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63 and a beta of 1.98.
Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). Analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.4653228 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
