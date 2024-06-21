Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Given New $120.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s current price.

JBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.75.

Jabil Stock Down 11.4 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil has a 52-week low of $100.18 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.97.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,877 shares of company stock worth $3,519,883. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

